Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from the weight room at Colton High School, according to the Colton Police Department.
A burglary recently occurred which involved several weight equipment items that were stolen and later sold on the Internet. The Colton P.D. Detective Division and school resource officers utilized multiple resources to identify the persons responsible.
Last week, detectives and officers served a search warrant and arrested two people for the burglary. The detectives were able to recover the stolen property and return it to the school. The suspects were booked into county jail.
