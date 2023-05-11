Two suspects were arrested on robbery charges after allegedly stealing a purse from an elderly person in Highland and injuring the victim, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 25 at about 6:50 p.m., the victim parked at the Stater Bros. shopping center in the 28900 block of Greenspot Road and retrieved grocery bags from the rear of the vehicle.
The suspects parked their vehicle behind the victim and exited. One of the suspects pushed the victim down and stole the victim’s purse. The victim sustained several injuries during the altercation. The suspects fled the parking lot and collided with another vehicle as they fled the area.
On May 3, investigators from the Highland Sheriff’s Station identified several suspects and served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Lomita Road in San Bernardino.
Peter Perez, 21, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were arrested. Perez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of robbery and elder abuse. The juvenile suspect was booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center for the same charges.
