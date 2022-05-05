Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On May 2 at 1:30 a.m., police received a call from an observant citizen regarding the attempted thefts at a business near the intersection of Via Lata and Cooley Drive.
Officers arrived quickly and one of the subjects attempted to flee from officers, police said in a Facebook post.
Both suspects were taken into custody and booked in to County Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.
