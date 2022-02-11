Two suspects were arrested on a charge of felony vandalism in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
A community member observed the two subjects cutting wires from an electrical panel outside of a building and called the non-emergency line, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.
When officers arrived, the suspects were standing in the doorway of the property. Officers discovered the suspects forced their way into the vacant property and ripped the copper wiring from the walls.
The suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
