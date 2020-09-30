Two people were arrested in connection with an attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Upland on Sept. 29, according to the Upland Police Department.
At about 3:55 a.m., police received a call regarding suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 600 block of W. 9th Street. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and saw the suspect under a vehicle.
The suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle and got in the passenger seat. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, and the driver and passenger were both arrested without further incident.
A loaded unserialized handgun was located in the vehicle along with the Sawzall used to unsuccessfully remove the victim's catalytic converter.
Several thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in the Inland Empire in recent months.
