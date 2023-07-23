Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Islamic Community Center of Redlands, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Back on May 15, deputies from the Central Sheriff's Station took a report for a commercial burglary that occurred in the 26000 block of Beaumont Avenue on May 14 at about 12:14 a.m.
Two men forced entry into the Islamic Community Center and into a detached storage container. The suspects stole $2,000 worth of audio equipment.
Deputy Mayberry and the Central Sheriff's Station Detective Bureau conducted an investigation into the burglary and obtained video surveillance. The investigation resulted in the authorization and execution of search warrants. The two suspects were identified as Abel Marginean, a 27-year-old Rialto resident, and Ivan Alvarado, a 31-year-old Riverside resident.
Arrest warrants were authored for both suspects and on July 18, the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) arrested Alvarado. Marginean was located and arrested on July 20. Both suspects remain in custody.
