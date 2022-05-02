Two suspects were arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officer Stauffacher saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the front of a local business located in the 1400 block of S. Willow Avenue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 29.
As the officer made a U-turn, he saw a subject, later identified as Hector Padilla, 37, get into the vehicle and attempt to drive away, police said.
A traffic stop was conducted and Stauffacher discovered the vehicle was occupied by Padilla and a second subject, Daniel Hernandez, 26.
Through his investigation, Stauffacher located two catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle. It was discovered the two converters were stolen from two parked vehicles inside the fence line of the business, police said.
A hole had been cut in the fence, and officers found a third vehicle which had the catalytic converter partially cut.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.