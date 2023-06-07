Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Jesus Sanchez, 18, was killed during a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2021, and investigators have been working the case ever since.
On May 31 of this year, the Ontario P.D. served two search warrants and took both suspects into custody without incident.
During a search of these locations, two additional firearms were located, along with numerous rounds of ammunition, extended magazines, and a ballistic vest, police said.
Both suspects are adult males, but they were juveniles at the time of the crime. For this reason, police did not release their names or any identifying information. Both suspects are being held at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.
“This investigation began with limited information and evidence, but the consistent and diligent work by investigators led to a successful conclusion,” the Ontario P.D. said in a statement. “While the actual prosecution of the case is just beginning, we hope these arrests help to bring closure to the Sanchez family.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711. Information may also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.