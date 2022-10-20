Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on May 20 at about 11:53 p.m. during a party at THA Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E. Highland Avenue, No. 102.
After hundreds of hours of investigation into this incident, Joshua Vivasdelgado, 21, and a 17-year-old boy, were identified as being allegedly responsible for the shooting.
On Oct. 12, members of the San Bernardino P.D.’s Specialized Investigations Unit, along with district resource officers, conducted a traffic stop on Viviasdelgado's vehicle and took him into custody without incident. A search warrant was written for Vivasdelgado's residence and during the search, two handguns, magazines, and ammunition were located, in addition to other items of evidentiary value.
On Oct. 19, the juvenile suspect was located in the 4500 block of N. Little Mountain Drive in San Bernardino and he was arrested without incident. He is a documented gang member and was booked into a juvenile detention facility on the charge of murder.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5638.
