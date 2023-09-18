Two suspects were arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary in Loma Linda, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 3 at 6:45 a.m., the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.), which is consisted of Deputy Samuel Rule and Deputy Jacob Angelini, conducted an investigation of the incident.
The victim parked her vehicle near Loma Linda Drive and Huron Street to go for a hike. The victim returned to her vehicle, which had a shattered passenger side rear window. The victim's purse, containing $300 in cash and two credit cards, was stolen from the vehicle.
During the investigation, the M.E.T. team discovered the stolen credit cards were used at local businesses in San Bernardino. The M.E.T. team responded to those business and identified two suspect vehicles from video surveillance.
On Sept. 13, the M.E.T. team located one of the suspect vehicles and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, identified as Megan Murphy, a 38-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was placed under arrest.
Through continued investigation, the other suspect involved in the vehicle burglary was determined to be Claude Wyninger, a 46-year-old resident of San Bernardino. The M.E.T. team authored an arrest warrant for Wyninger and took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.