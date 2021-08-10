Two suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:06 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department observed a vehicle that was reported as stolen, headed eastbound on Base Line Road. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the area of Carnelian Street and 19th Street.
One suspect, Robert Dominguez, a 33-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was detained without incident.
The other suspect, Jacob Scott, a 32-year-old resident of Lake Arrowhead, attempted to flee the vehicle on foot and was observed throwing two bags as he ran from deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies caught up to Scott, and he was taken into custody. The two bags were recovered containing a half-pound of fentanyl. Inside the vehicle, deputies also located a handgun and spent shell casings, the Sheriff's Department said.
Scott was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of possession of stolen property, and bail was set at $150,000. Dominguez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, obstruct or resisting an officer, and possession of narcotics for sale. His bail was set at $50,000.
