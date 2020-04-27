Two suspects were arrested for allegedly committing several criminal violations, but one of them was released because of the statewide $0 bail order, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 21 at 3:28 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the area of Boulder Avenue and Beaver Medical Center regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Victorville and traveling through the area.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot, occupied by two subjects.
San Bernardino residents Ethan Carbajal-Fortner, 24, and Jeff Gilkey, 26, were detained without incident. Carbajal-Fortner was allegedly found to have a fixed blade knife concealed on his person.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found several packages that were confirmed to have been stolen recently from Redlands, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies also located burglary tools as well as several Social Security cards, identification cards, bank cards and check books belonging to different individuals, who were believed to be victims of other crimes. Additional investigations are continuing as to the other potential victims.
Gilkey is currently on felony probation for evading a peace officer. Carbajal-Fortner was previously arrested in early April for an additional alleged crime of receiving a known stolen vehicle, for which he was released on his own recognizance.
Gilkey was booked at Central Detention Center and remains in custody.
In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule, issued recently by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Because of this criteria, Carbajal-Fortner was booked into the Central Detention Center but then released from custody following the booking process.
Any persons with additional information are encouraged to contact the Highland Police Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.