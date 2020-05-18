Two suspects were arrested on charges of child endangerment and animal cruelty at an apartment complex in Chino Hills on May 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:22 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 15101 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the residence was covered in dog feces from an illegal puppy mill with four dogs and five puppies, and the home had a strong odor of dog feces.
A young child was found living in the home with the adults and the Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the child.
Animal Control took the dogs for safe keeping. Living conditions for both the child and the dogs were unhealthy, the Sheriff's Department said.
Thamasa Brooks, 27, and Daundre Hines, 28, were taken into custody.
Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective McCoy at the Chino Hills Police Station. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may submit information through the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800)78-CRIME or at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.