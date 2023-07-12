Two suspects were arrested on charges of street racing and reckless driving in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Riverside Avenue and Ayala Avenue when they observed two vehicles racing, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 11.
Using a radar device, officers were able to determine the vehicles were driving at more than 100 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour zone.
Officers conducted traffic stops on both vehicles near Riverside Avenue and Peach Street.
The drivers, identified as a 23-year-old Victorville man and a 20-year-old Rialto man, were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days following the arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.