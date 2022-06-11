Two suspects were arrested on weapons charges in San Bernardino on June 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Members of the P.D.'s narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observed vehicle code violations.
During the investigation, the driver admitted to having a gun in the car, and officers learned that the passenger was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
During a search of the car, the following items were located:
• 9mm AR platform privately manufactured short-barrel rifle
• PPSh-41 fully automatic submachine gun with four drum magazines
• Glock 17 with full-auto selector switch along with loaded 30 round magazines
During a follow-up search warrant service at a residence, officers recovered a 3D printer and evidence of firearm manufacturing. Both suspects were booked on multiple felony charges.
