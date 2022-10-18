Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard.
During the robbery, an employee was assaulted by one of the suspects, and was later treated and released from a local hospital.
The suspects fled the location with several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Candace Sanchez of the Rancho Cucamonga Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
