Two suspects have been arrested in connection with thefts of catalytic converters, according to the Upland Police Department.
On July 11, officers located a vehicle that had been tied to several previous catalytic converter thefts, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a freshly cut catalytic converter and saw.
The suspects were booked on charges of felony possession of stolen property and drug possession, and their vehicle was towed.
