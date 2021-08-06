Two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident on the Route 210 Freeway have been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting took place on March 4 at about 1:55 a.m. on the westbound 210, west of Del Rosa Avenue in San Bernardino.
The suspect, a passenger in a white 2017 Hyundai Accent, allegedly shot and struck a white 2016 Nissan Quest before the driver and passenger in the Hyundai fled the scene.
There were no injuries sustained by the occupants of the Nissan Quest.
Through a coordinated effort between the CHP San Bernardino Area, Inland Division Investigative Services Unit, and the San Bernardino County Probation Department, the suspect vehicle and suspects were identified.
The suspects, Tyler Dodd (passenger), age 40, and Vivian Venegas (driver), age 30, are both residents of Colton.
During the morning hours of Aug. 5, the Inland Division Warrant Service Team served a search warrant in Colton. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.
Dodd was booked on charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Venegas will be charged with being an accessory after the fact for the attempted murder.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator G. Lomenick at (909) 383-4247.
