Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles were arrested in separate incidents in Upland on Dec. 12, according to the Upland Police Department.
At about 5 a.m., officers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Mountain Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway.
the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The driver lost control and crashed into a traffic signal, ran down the embankment, and was taken into custody on the shoulder of the freeway.
----- EARLIER on the same shift, officers located a stolen vehicle near Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. The driver fled on foot but was captured, police said.
