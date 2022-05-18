Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Montclair on May 17, and a third suspect is still being sought, according to the Montclair Police Department.
At about 6:57 a.m., officers from the Montclair P.D. along with the Montclair Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Monte Vista Avenue and Mission Boulevard in reference to a traffic collision involving four vehicles.
During the preliminary investigation, officers learned a white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Monte Vista. The truck failed to stop at a solid red traffic light at Mission and broadsided a black SUV occupied by a solo driver, police said. The driver of the SUV was later pronounced deceased at a hospital due to injuries from the collision.
The white truck was occupied by three suspects, all of whom ran from the scene immediately following the collision. Officers quickly apprehended two of the suspects, but one suspect is still at large.
One of the apprehended suspects was identified as Oswaldo Gutierrez, 19. The other suspect was a 16-year-old boy.
Inside the truck, officers located alcoholic containers, narcotics, ammunition and cash, police said.
The suspects were positively identified by witnesses. The suspects were charged with several felonies, including DUI, vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and possession/transportation of narcotics for sales.
Persons with information regarding this collision, or the identity of the outstanding suspect, are urged to call the Montclair P.D. at (909) 621-4771.
