Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
Patrol officers located a residence associated with the suspects and authored a search warrant that resulted in finding numerous handguns, the victim’s property, and one of the suspects, Kevin Montalvo, an 18-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
The second suspect, Christian Morfin, a 19-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was located on Sept. 7 by the Special Investigations Unit and was arrested for his alleged participation in the robbery.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Emon at emon_ch@sbcity.org or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.