Two teenagers were arrested on attempted murder charges in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on Feb. 16 at about 6:10 p.m., when deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the 10900 block of Church Street for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies located a victim who had been shot three times. Deputies rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim was visiting a friend when he encountered the two suspects who shot him.
On Feb. 17, a concerned citizen located a firearm discarded at a park, which was near the shooting scene. Deputies responded and recovered the firearm, as well as video surveillance footage of two subjects discarding the firearm during the same time frame as the shooting.
Through an extensive investigation, deputies positively identified two 17-year-old Rancho Cucamonga residents as the suspects in the attempted murder and obtained arrest warrants.
On March 15, deputies from the Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) located and arrested one of the suspects in Ontario.
Two days later, on March 17, SED personnel located the second suspect in San Bernardino and arrested him. Deputies also arrested the San Bernardino homeowner on a charge of accessory to attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or provide information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
