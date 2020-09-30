Two teenagers were arrested on charges of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 24 at about 9:45 p.m., Deputy Cory Vigil from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the 11600 block of Church Street for a report of a vehicle theft. Vigil contacted the reporting party, who was given a fake check for the purchase of his Blue 2000 BMW 528I. The two suspects were later identified as Wyatt Rodriguez and Kali Stewart, both 19 years old.
On Sept. 29 at about 1:41 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. located the stolen BMW at Hellman Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Deputies contacted the occupants of the vehicle, Rodriguez and Stewart, who were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
