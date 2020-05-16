Two teenagers died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 15, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 6:07 p.m., a Nissan Maxima was eastbound on Mill Street approaching the intersection of Tippecanoe Avenue. The Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop or slow for the red signal at the intersection.
The vehicle continued through the intersection at a high rate of speed and hit a concrete wall. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
They were later identified as 19-year-old Ashley Mora, the driver, and 17-year-old Abrianna Surita, both of San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
