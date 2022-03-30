Two teenagers suspected of carjacking were arrested and an illegal firearm was confiscated, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Highland Station deputies apprehended the teens, according to a Facebook post on March 29.
One of the suspects was in possession of an un-serialized homemade AR pistol with a high capacity magazine. The firearm and the high capacity magazine are both prohibited in California.
The vehicle will be returned to the victim after additional investigation, the Facebook post said.
