Two teenagers allegedly committed an armed robbery and stole a vehicle in Rialto, but they were arrested after crashing the vehicle at the end of a pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident began when officers were dispatched to the area of Lorraine Place and Glenwood Avenue in reference to an "Offer Up" robbery of a cellphone, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 28.
The preliminary information revealed that two juveniles robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene in a newer model white SUV.
Shortly after, the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received a notification of a stolen white Kia Sport SUV in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Acacia Avenue that matched the description of the robbery suspects' vehicle.
Officers located the stolen Kia in a parking lot near Pepper Avenue and Foothill. As officers were responding to the parking lot, the Kia fled on Foothill. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and it ended when the Kia collided with two vehicles in the area of Foothill and Meridian Avenue in the City of San Bernardino.
At the time of the collision, the suspects fled on foot from the vehicle. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's helicopter arrived on scene and assisted officers with locating the suspects, who were hiding inside a nearby mobile home complex.
During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the stolen vehicle and found a cell phone matching the description of the robbery victim's stolen cell phone. Further investigation revealed the two individuals who fled were also the suspects allegedly responsible for the Offer Up robbery. The cell phone was later returned to the victim.
The 15- and 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on charges of armed robbery, vehicle theft, and failure to obey a peace officer.
