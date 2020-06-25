Two 17-year-old male juveniles from Rancho Cucamonga were arrested on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and the use of a caustic chemical for purposes other than self defense, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 23 at about 12:32 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Indian Wells Place and Alamo Drive in Rancho Cucamonga for a report of a robbery.
The victim reported he met up with the suspect to sell a phone when the suspect grabbed the phone out of the victim’s hand and ran away. The victim also reported that when the suspect fell to the ground, the victim caught up to him and they struggled for the phone.
At that point, a second suspect appeared from behind a wall and pointed a gun at the victim, telling him to stop. When the victim did not stop, the first suspect pepper-sprayed the victim, and both suspects fled in a vehicle.
The victim had a friend with him in his car and was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle that included the license plate.
Through investigation, deputies determined the victim attempted to sell marijuana wax carts when he was robbed, not a cell phone.
Deputies served search warrants at both suspects' residences and while no evidence was located at the first suspect’s home, deputies located wax carts, marijuana, and a firearm from the second suspect’s house.
Both juvenile suspects were booked in at the Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino.
