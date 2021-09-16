Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Colton on Sept. 15, and one of the cars ended up smashing into a house during the incident, according to the Colton Police Department.
The accident occurred during the afternoon hours on Ninth Street. No persons were injured as a result of the collision, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Remember, come to a complete stop at a STOP sign. Drive safe out there folks,” the Facebook post said. “Involved in a non-injury traffic collision? Stay calm, keep a cool head. Safely pull over out of the way of traffic, take photos, and exchange insurance information.”
