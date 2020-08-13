Two women were arrested after several shots were fired in Rancho Cucamonga in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the area of Haven Avenue and Almond Street after reports of at least 10 shots were heard in the area at 3:47 a.m.
Witnesses also reported seeing two women walking to a white truck parked on Almond, and the truck was seen leaving the location at a high rate of speed.
Deputies searched the area and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description near Haven and the Route 210 Freeway. Deputies identified the occupants as Tamaika Keaton, a 32-year-old Walnut resident, and Antoinette Ratcliffe, a 26-year-old Moreno Valley resident.
During a search of the vehicle, a firearm was located along with ammunition, the Sheriff's Department said. A record check revealed Keaton is a convicted felon.
Both Keaton and Ratcliffe were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. Keaton remained in custody on $50,000 bail. While Ratcliffe was cite-released on a charge of willful negligent discharge of a firearm, she was being held on a $50,000 warrant out of Los Angeles.
There were no reports of injuries during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
