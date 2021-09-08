Two women have been arrested for allegedly committing a home invasion robbery in San Bernardino last year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on May 8, 2020, when the suspects went to the victims’ residence while armed with an assault rifle and shotgun. The suspects forced entry into the residence and began assaulting one of the victims in the face and head, causing visible traumatic injuries, police said.
The suspects demanded that the victim give them his property, and when he refused, the suspects then struck him with their firearms.
The suspects took about $560 worth of property and fled the location. Two other victims were not harmed during the incident.
Police said on Sept. 7 that both suspects in the case have now been arrested and are in custody.
Alize Faison, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in North Carolina earlier this year and was extradited back to San Bernardino County. The District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against her.
Lyiah Faison, 19, was recently arrested in Las Vegas and has been extradited back to San Bernardino County, and charges against her are pending.
