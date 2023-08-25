Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing air conditioning units from a store in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 16, Highland deputies responded to the Lowe's Home Improvement store at 27487 Greenspot Road for a reported theft. The suspects entered the store, took multiple air conditioning units, and fled without paying. The incident was captured on video surveillance. The value of the stolen air conditioning units totaled about $1,100.
During the investigation, Arlene Fernandez, 33, and Annette Miranda, 30, were identified as the suspects allegedly responsible for the thefts, and warrants were issued for their arrests.
Miranda was arrested on Aug. 16 for the warrant and for a violation of her probation. Miranda was booked with bail set at $30,000.
On Aug. 24, detectives and deputies from the Highland Sheriff's station served a search warrant at the residence of Fernandez and Miranda. Fernandez was found at the residence and was arrested. During a search of the residence, deputies located and recovered one of the stolen air conditioning units, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Fernandez was transported to Central Detention Center and was booked with bail set at $100,000.
Both suspects are being held on charges of grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy.
