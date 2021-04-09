Two women were arrested on various charges, including narcotics violations and ID theft, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team learned that the suspects, identified as Jacqueline Cambrelen, 35, and Ashley Medel, 31, were allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics. On April 7, deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Ontario.
When deputies searched the home, they found a wallet belonging to Cambrelen that allegedly contained a large amount of methamphetamine and black tar heroin.
Additionally, deputies located a digital scale, several individual baggies, U.S. currency, brass knuckles, a stun gun, and pepper spray, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies also searched Medel’s vehicle and found several stolen checks belonging to multiple victims.
Cambrelen and Medel were arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, where Cambrelen is being held on $100,000 bail. Medel is on active felony probation and is being held without bail.
