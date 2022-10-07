Two women died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 6, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Shortly before 3 a.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received reports of the collision in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at 3:02 a.m. and discovered two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to both drivers.
Melissa Jacqueline Castillo, a 22-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was found to be the sole occupant of a white Toyota Camry and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:10 a.m. by Rialto Fire paramedics.
Crystaline Joy Barile Bendo, a 31-year-old resident of Palmdale, was found to be the sole occupant of a white Toyota Corolla and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries at 4:16 a.m.
The preliminary investigation indicated that Castillo was driving at a high rate of speed in the No. 1 southbound lane of Riverside Avenue, approaching Ashford Avenue. Castillo attempted to pass a semi-tractor/trailer by crossing over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. Castillo’s vehicle collided with Bendo’s vehicle, which was traveling in the No. 1 northbound lane of Riverside.
The Rialto P.D. is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying potential witnesses, including the driver of the semi-tractor/trailer, and requests that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932211978.
