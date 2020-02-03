Two young people, including a teenager from Fontana, died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Feb. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 11:23 p.m., an Acura TL driven by Phillip Sanchez, 20, was southbound on Kendall Drive, south of H Street. Simultaneously, a white Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Jessica Ledezma, 22, of San Bernardino was northbound on Kendall, police said.
The Acura crossed over the double yellow center lines and collided with the Chevrolet, police said.
As a result of the collision, Sanchez suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced deceased.
Izack Pacheco, a 17-year-old Fontana resident who was a passenger in the Acura driven by Sanchez, suffered critical injuries and passed away at the scene.
It appears that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in this collision for Ledezma, police said. It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors for Sanchez.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
