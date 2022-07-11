Another in-custody death has been reported at West Valley Detention Center (WVDC), and an investigation regarding the cause of the inmate's death has been initiated.
On July 9 at 4 a.m., deputies at the jail found Guadalupe Gonzales, a 33-year-old resident of San Bernardino, unresponsive on his bed, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on July 11.
Deputies and jail medical staff rendered life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. Despite medical aid rendered by the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and American Medical Response, Gonzales was pronounced deceased.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the county's Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Back on Feb. 24, 2021, Gonzales had been arrested by the Redlands Police Department and had been booked at WVDC on a murder charge.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
This was one of several in-custody deaths that had been reported at WVDC over the past year, and the second one this month. Earlier in July, an inmate died from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing segment, the Sheriff's Department said.
