Authorities arrested 12 more suspects during their ongoing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation in San Bernardino County, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28, investigators from the Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 18 search warrants at various locations in Oro Grande, Helendale, Joshua Tree, Newberry Springs, Twentynine Palms, Johnson Valley, San Gabriel, Redlands, Pinon Hills, and Phelan.
During this operation (week 13 of Operation Hammer Strike), investigators seized 23,002 marijuana plants, 791 pounds of processed marijuana, 15 guns, and more than $45,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 89 greenhouses found at these locations and four indoor grow locations.
The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and the county's ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity.
