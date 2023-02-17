Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is believed to have killed three of his family members at a home in Montclair last month.
The triple homicide took place on Jan. 30, when deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station found the victims inside a residence in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue.
The victims, identified as 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 72-year-old George Ramirez, and 43-year-old David Ramirez, had been shot to death.
On Feb. 17, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that homicide detectives have identified the suspect in the case as Pete Renteria, a 29-year-old family member of the victims. Renteria’s whereabouts are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the case are available, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
