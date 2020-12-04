A suspect reportedly carjacked a vehicle with a 3-year-old girl inside, but later the suspect and vehicle were located and the kidnapping allegation was deemed "unfounded," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The vehicle and suspect were found on the morning of Dec. 4, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Originally, the Sheriff's Department sent out an urgent message stating that the suspect had carjacked the vehicle at 25785 Baseline Street in Highland with the victim's young daughter inside.
Authorities later indicated in a Facebook post that the kidnapping allegation was "unfounded."
The investigation is continuing and no additional information was immediately available.
