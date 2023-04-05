For the second time in three days, a person died after being hit by a train in Redlands.
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a fatal train collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on April 6 in the area of Mountain View Avenue, north of Interstate 10.
Police said the victim, an adult male, apparently saw the train coming and intentionally stepped into its path.
None of the passengers on the train suffered injuries, police said.
Mountain View was closed in both directions while authorities investigated the incident.
----- BACK ON APRIL 4, an 11-year-old girl was killed and her mother was hospitalized in critical condition after the car they were in was struck by a Metrolink train in Redlands shortly before 8:30 p.m., authorities said.
This incident occurred on the tracks at Alabama Street north of Redlands Boulevard. The driver and her daughter were northbound on Alabama when they ended up on the tracks in the path of the westbound Metrolink train.
The train was traveling at about 50 mph when the engineer saw the vehicle on the tracks and applied the brakes but was unable to stop the train before striking the vehicle.
The passenger was ejected from the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated the driver at the scene before she was transported to a hospital.
Paramedics also treated a passenger onboard the train who was transported to a hospital with complaint of pain.
Police are investigating how the vehicle ended up on the tracks. The initial investigation indicated that all safety gates and signals were working properly and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol in the driver’s system.
Alabama was closed between Redlands Boulevard and Industrial Park Avenue until about 1:30 a.m. on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.