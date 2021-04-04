A 55-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino, and a suspect has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On April 1 at about 5:18 p.m., the victim was walking in the 800 block of N. Medical Center Drive when he was approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim one time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He survived surgery, but succumbed to his injuries on April 3.
He was identified as Cole Norris, a resident of San Bernardino.
Police developed numerous leads in this investigation which identified Dakarai Jeffrey, 46, as the suspect allegedly responsible for the murder of Norris.
Jeffrey was arrested on April 5 and was booked into West Valley Detention Center, where his bail was set at $1 million.
