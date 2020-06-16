A 22-year-old Victorville man has been arrested in connection with an assault of a 62-year-old man at a bus stop in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The suspect, Davontea Franklin, has been charged with elder abuse and felony battery, police said.
The incident occurred on June 8 at about 6:30 a.m. while the victim, a Rialto resident, was waiting at the bus stop at Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Avenue.
The victim was pulled to the ground and struck his face on the curb, causing him to sustain a cut and abrasions, according to initial reports.
Franklin is a convicted felon and released from prison (out on parole) in 2018. Franklin was re-arrested on June 12 by the Rialto P.D. on an unrelated theft charge and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives continued investigating the incident at the bus stop for the past week and connected Franklin to the assault. While still in custody, Franklin was interviewed and charged. His bail has been set at $100,000.
Police previously had been concerned that the victim, who is Korean, had been the victim of a racial attack, based on original statements made by members of the victim's family. However, Franklin has not been charged with a hate crime.
