A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision in San Bernardino on Nov. 28, authorities said.
At about 6:10 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the incident in the area of Waterman Avenue and 10th Street.
The vehicle, described as a white sedan, was southbound on Waterman when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing from east to west, outside of the crosswalk, according to the San Bernardino P.D.
The pedestrian, 65-year-old Sandra Jean Wright, a Highland resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:18 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The sedan was last seen driving through the Waterman Discount Mall parking lot and then eastbound on 9th Street. It is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.