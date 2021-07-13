A 14-year-old boy was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 7, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The shooting incident took place in the parking lot of a motel in the 1600 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Detectives determined that the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal argument between the victim and a subject armed with a firearm.
The Homicide Unit developed numerous leads in this investigation, which ultimately identified a male juvenile from San Bernardino as the person allegedly responsible for the death of the teenage victim.
The suspect was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 13.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking for additional information related to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(1) comment
You parents would have been pulling down your kid pants and underwears down to their ankles and bending over something and whipping them. with your belt this stuff won't be going on
