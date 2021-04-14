A 19-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested for allegedly killing two people and injuring another person at a Rancho Cucamonga home last month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Jacob Alan Wright was named the suspect in the case in which Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter Ruby Meng, 8, were murdered and a 38-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning stabbing attack in the 6800 block of Bergano Place on March 7.
Over the past five weeks, homicide detectives used multiple investigative tools, including assistance from the FBI, and determined that Wright was allegedly responsible for the crimes.
On April 13, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Wright’s vehicle and arrested him. Detectives served a search warrant at Wright’s home, gathered evidence, and conducted a lengthy interview with him. Following the interview, Wright was booked for murder and attempted murder and is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives found no relationship between Wright and the victims and the motive remains unclear. Based on evidence obtained, detectives believe Wright acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The investigation is ongoing. A booking photo is being released and anyone with information about an unreported crime involving Wright, or information about the murder investigation, is urged to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
