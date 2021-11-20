The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued its ongoing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation, arresting 26 more suspects during the week of Nov. 15-20, authorities said.
During Week 12 of Operation Hammer Strike, investigators and deputies from several different patrol stations served 22 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Wonder Valley, Joshua Tree, Oro Grande, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Barstow, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Anaheim, Muscoy, Adelanto, and Phelan.
Investigators seized 29,794 marijuana plants, 1,842 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and more than $57,000 in cash during the week. Investigators also eradicated a total of 204 greenhouses found at these locations.
The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, and conspiracy.
