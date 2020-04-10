The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has identified a sixth deputy sheriff who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The deputy is assigned to the corrections bureau and was off work with flu-like symptoms before getting tested. The deputy remained off work while awaiting test results. On April 11, the deputy’s results were positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Department said.
"It is unknown when or where the deputy was infected with the virus. We continue to encourage all department members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," the Sheriff's Department said.
----- IN ADDITION, West Valley Detention Center was notified on April 11 of the department’s first inmate to test positive for COVID-19.
The inmate was symptomatic and transported to a hospital for treatment. He was returned to the jail, placed in isolation, and tested for COVID-19. The jail was notified the inmate was positive for the virus. He is being provided with medical treatment around the clock, the Sheriff's Department said.
No additional information was released.
