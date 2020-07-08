A 40-year-old Highland man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which an 11-year-old girl was killed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 29 at about 8:30 p.m., Annika Fullerton, a resident of Colorado, was struck by a vehicle while walking at the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive in Highland. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene, and so detectives began an extensive investigation of the hit-and-run collision.
On July 7, detectives developed new information which led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 7400 block of Fire Oak Drive.
During the service of the search warrant, a vehicle was located in the garage with damage consistent with the initial investigation, the Sheriff's Department said.
The resident, Brian Petit, was interviewed, and at the conclusion of the interview he was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing injury/death. He was booked into the Central Detention Center.
Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the traffic collision is urged to contact Deputy T. Houn or the Detectives Bureau from the Highland Police Department.
