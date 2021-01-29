A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Colton man, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Jan. 28, detectives followed up on leads in reference to the murder that occurred on Jan. 22 in Colton. Christopher Cano was identified as the victim in the case.
Detectives identified Ronnie Paez as the primary suspect in Cano’s death. During the investigation, detectives were able to locate a vehicle that was believed to be used during the commission of the crime. Detectives also served a search warrant at Paez’s residence located in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Paez was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge.
This case is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Detective Jason Hanna at (909) 370-5142.
