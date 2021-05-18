A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in San Bernardino last month, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on April 19 at 2991 N. Mountain Avenue. Responding officers located the victim in the front of an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Green, was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police developed numerous leads in this investigation which ultimately identified Ruben Archuleta, a 49-year-old San Bernardino resident, as the person allegedly responsible for the death of Green.
On May 17, Archuleta was located and arrested during a multi-location search warrant at the same apartment complex where the initial shooting occurred. Archuleta was armed and discarded a handgun as officers were attempting to take him into custody, police said.
Archuleta is being charged with murder as well as various gun-related charges. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center and his bail was set at $1 million.
