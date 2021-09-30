Investigators have determined that a juvenile from New York was the suspect who made online threats to harm students at Etiwanda High School, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 29 at about 7:20 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department began receiving multiple calls from students and parents as well as from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District regarding threats made on social media. The reporting parties consisted mostly of students from Etiwanda High School who participated in an online chat group in which an unknown male in the group threatened to harm students the following day at school.
On Sept. 30, detectives kept investigating various leads related to the threats. Search warrants were written and served to the internet social media platform on which the threat was made.
Through the search warrant information obtained, detectives learned the person responsible for the threats utilized an internet connection from a residence in New York.
Detectives received investigative assistance from the FBI to identify the suspect responsible for the threats. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile and was contacted at his residence by law enforcement.
Detectives have determined there are no additional involved suspects and will continue to coordinate with New York law enforcement officials for potential criminal charges to be filed in the state of New York related to the criminal threats.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department is grateful for the assistance and support provided by the students and parents as well as the Chaffey Joint Union High School District officials who reported this threat, the Sheriff's Department said.
